The late, great English novelist P.D. James wrote a dystopian novel in 1992 entitled The Children of Men. Set in the year 2021, she describes a world where all human males have become sterile, and children have disappeared. As the last generation turns age 25, societies give way to strange beliefs, unspeakable cruelties, systematic euthanasia, and hopelessness.

According to a new study published this week in the distinguished British medical journal, The LANCET, humans are arriving at this end almost on time! Funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, this comprehensive investigation shows human fertility tumbling around the globe at an astonishing rate. Half of all nations are now below the population replacement rate of an average 2.1 children born per woman. By 2100, almost all countries will have shrinking populations.

Some, such as Japan and Spain, will see their populations fall by over 50 percent. Italy’s number is also projected to decline from 61 to 28 million. Currently populous China will shrink by about 40 percent.

If current trends continue, strange shifts in the structure of populations will also occur. In 1950, 25 new births occurred for every person turning 80 years old. By 2100, only one. Where those over age 80 numbered 141 million in 2017, their cohort shall climb to 866 million by the end of this century, as the very old—briefly–inherit the earth.

Also on time, “progressive” societies rush to embrace euthanasia, infanticide, the gender reconstruction of children, and other strange ideas and unspeakable cruelties.

Why is this happening? As this journal study blandly notes, “continued trends in female educational attainment and access to contraception” hasten population decline. In truth, this birth dearth is the result of decades of propaganda and social engineering funded, early on, by the Rockefeller Foundation and more recently by, among others, the Gates Foundation. This campaign has attacked motherhood as a burden or disease, funded aggressive campaigns of abortion and birth control, and assaulted the legal structures protecting the natural family. [For a solid scholarly account of this effort and its true racist antecedents, see Matthew Connelly’s Fatal Misconception: The Struggle to Control World Population, Harvard University Press, 2008.]

What might be the consequences? Somewhat surprisingly, BBC television consulted another honest demographic scholar—Professor Christopher Murphy—who comments: “it’s incredibly hard to think this through and recognize how big a thing this is…. [It’s jaw-dropping!” He notes that most persons still laugh the matter off, and assume that women will somehow ignore the propaganda and the massive disincentives to childbirth, and “just decide to have more kids.” Your author here has called this the “stork theory” of human reproduction, a form of dark magical thinking afflicting global elites.

Real questions being raised are: Who will provide and pay for the health care of the elderly? How will “pay-as-you-go” social security systems be funded when the numbers of workers plummet and recipients soar? What happens when immigrants—currently summoned in by some already aging nations to care for their old—no longer exist, from anywhere?

The LANCET report offers a remarkable, if telling, answer: “developments in robotics and artificial intelligence” may save the day! Indeed, as long noted by skeptics such as yours truly, the real goal of the “population control” campaign has always been the elimination of the human race… and, incidentally, the rise of the machines! The Terminator is no longer science fiction, but rather the best thinking of globalist leaders.

Fortunately, this report also notes in passing that nations such as Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland are refusing to accept such developments as a fait accompli. In the face of fierce denunciations from the George Soros financial empire, they are mobilizing law and public policy to support natural marriage and larger families; in Hungary’s case this effort reaches near an astonishing, albeit necessary, five percent of Gross Domestic Product.

As The LANCET study makes perfectly clear, the future of the human race lies with those nations or communities ready to affirm and support the natural family model.